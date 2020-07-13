Channel Park

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2-3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40-$60/month