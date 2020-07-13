All apartments in Hanahan
Channel Park

1002 Channel Marker Way · (843) 285-6141
Location

1002 Channel Marker Way, Hanahan, SC 29410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$1,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 5209 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Channel Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
media room
Located within close proximity to a large number of popular shopping centers in the walkable village of Bowen, our residents are never far from restaurants, upscale retailers, and convenience stores. These brand new, stylish Charleston SC apartments provide one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our gourmet chef kitchens feature kitchen islands and granite finishes. Cardio and Fitness Center and Yoga Room present wonderful options for staying fit. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $500 (2-3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40-$60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Channel Park have any available units?
Channel Park has 2 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Channel Park have?
Some of Channel Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Channel Park currently offering any rent specials?
Channel Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Channel Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Channel Park is pet friendly.
Does Channel Park offer parking?
Yes, Channel Park offers parking.
Does Channel Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Channel Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Channel Park have a pool?
Yes, Channel Park has a pool.
Does Channel Park have accessible units?
No, Channel Park does not have accessible units.
Does Channel Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Channel Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Channel Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Channel Park has units with air conditioning.
