Recently Renovated Spacious Country Cottage. This Home Is Located On A Large Lot Close To Shopping And Schools. A Commuters Paradise For Beaufort, Hampton, Charleston, Savannah, Ridgeland, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Walterboro!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Willis Street S have any available units?
513 Willis Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton County, SC.
What amenities does 513 Willis Street S have?
Some of 513 Willis Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Willis Street S currently offering any rent specials?
513 Willis Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.