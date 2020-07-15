All apartments in Hampton County
Hampton County, SC
513 Willis Street S
513 Willis Street S

513 Willis Street South · No Longer Available
Location

513 Willis Street South, Hampton County, SC 29945

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Recently Renovated Spacious Country Cottage. This Home Is Located On A Large Lot Close To Shopping And Schools. A Commuters Paradise For Beaufort, Hampton, Charleston, Savannah, Ridgeland, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Walterboro!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Willis Street S have any available units?
513 Willis Street S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton County, SC.
What amenities does 513 Willis Street S have?
Some of 513 Willis Street S's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Willis Street S currently offering any rent specials?
513 Willis Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Willis Street S pet-friendly?
No, 513 Willis Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hampton County.
Does 513 Willis Street S offer parking?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not offer parking.
Does 513 Willis Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Willis Street S have a pool?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not have a pool.
Does 513 Willis Street S have accessible units?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Willis Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Willis Street S have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Willis Street S does not have units with air conditioning.
