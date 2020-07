Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room pool pool table racquetball court e-payments bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

One look at our spacious floor plans and it's easy to see how Polos at Hudson Corners is different from other apartments for rent in Greer, SC. Enjoy a day shooting pool, or using the racquetball room located inside our 24-Hour fitness center. Polos at Hudson Corners offers one, two, and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans in the living room, and washer & dryer in every apartment home. We are conveniently located within 10 minutes of our beautiful downtown, shopping centers, and restaurants. BMW, Michelin, Bosh & Lomb, and GHS are only a short drive from our community. With a variety of floor plans to choose from, we’re certain there’s one that’s just right for you. The living spaces at Polos at Hudson Corners are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Greer, SC.