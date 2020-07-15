Crescent Park Commons

Lease Length: 6-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Up To 1 Month's Rent)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month; Water/Sewer: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100-$125/month.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet Included, Storage Unit: $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.