Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Crescent Park Commons

1200 Crescent Park Lane · (864) 513-9784
Location

1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4114H · Avail. now

$1,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. now

$1,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

Unit 2105 · Avail. now

$1,005

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 737 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 3109H · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3315 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 3215 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Unit 3313 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crescent Park Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
new construction
package receiving
pool table
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and superior customer service in an ultra-convenient location close to both downtown Greer and Greenville! It just doesn't get any better! Call Crescent Park Commons today for your personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit (Up To 1 Month's Rent)
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month; Water/Sewer: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $100-$125/month.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet Included, Storage Unit: $30/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crescent Park Commons have any available units?
Crescent Park Commons has 13 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crescent Park Commons have?
Some of Crescent Park Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crescent Park Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Crescent Park Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crescent Park Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons is pet friendly.
Does Crescent Park Commons offer parking?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons offers parking.
Does Crescent Park Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crescent Park Commons have a pool?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons has a pool.
Does Crescent Park Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons has accessible units.
Does Crescent Park Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Crescent Park Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Crescent Park Commons has units with air conditioning.
