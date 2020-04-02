514 Meritage Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living. The HOA covers lawn care and exterior maintenance, along with access to incredible amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a central park with plenty of green space, a basketball court, playground, community garden, fitness center, and an outdoor fireplace. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor Flex Room could be used as a dining room, office, or play room. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a walk-in shower. This is a pet-friendly property. For a private showing or more information call Bluefield Realty Group at 864-606-3040.