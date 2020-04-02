All apartments in Greer
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:54 AM

514 Meritage Street

514 Meritage Street · (864) 626-7296
Location

514 Meritage Street, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
community garden
gym
playground
pool
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous 2017-construction end-unit townhome in the highly sought-after O'Neal Village community features craftsman style architecture and maintenance-free living. The HOA covers lawn care and exterior maintenance, along with access to incredible amenities including a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a central park with plenty of green space, a basketball court, playground, community garden, fitness center, and an outdoor fireplace. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. The first floor Flex Room could be used as a dining room, office, or play room. Upstairs, the master suite features a walk-in closet, double sinks, and a walk-in shower. This is a pet-friendly property. For a private showing or more information call Bluefield Realty Group at 864-606-3040.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Meritage Street have any available units?
514 Meritage Street has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Meritage Street have?
Some of 514 Meritage Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Meritage Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Meritage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Meritage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Meritage Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 Meritage Street offer parking?
No, 514 Meritage Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 Meritage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Meritage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Meritage Street have a pool?
Yes, 514 Meritage Street has a pool.
Does 514 Meritage Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Meritage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Meritage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Meritage Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Meritage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Meritage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
