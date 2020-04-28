All apartments in Greer
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

316 Pelham Street

316 Pelham Street · (864) 309-0201
Location

316 Pelham Street, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and only 5 minutes to I-85. Within walking distance of 3 parks and Downtown Greer! Don't miss out on your chance at renting this home. Enter the home and you will find the spacious living room area that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and features plenty of cabinet and countertop space and comes complete with all appliances! Kitchen has an access point to the backyard. Laundry closet in the hallway. Bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. The shared full bathroom is located in the hallway. Master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. Outside, you will find a large gravel driveway with plenty of parking space, a spacious yard, and a nice covered front patio area for the beautiful spring/summer months. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pets Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED Fenced yard: No Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Trash Company: Greer CPW (Tuesday Pickup) Cable/ Internet: Charter Spectrum or AT&T Elementary School: Chandler Creek Elementary Middle School: Greer Middle High School: Greer High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Pelham Street have any available units?
316 Pelham Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Pelham Street have?
Some of 316 Pelham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Pelham Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 Pelham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Pelham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Pelham Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 Pelham Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 Pelham Street does offer parking.
Does 316 Pelham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Pelham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Pelham Street have a pool?
No, 316 Pelham Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 Pelham Street have accessible units?
No, 316 Pelham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Pelham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Pelham Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Pelham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Pelham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
