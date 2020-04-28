316 Pelham Street

Amenities

**LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR A LEASE START DATE IN JUNE 2020** Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home Within Walking Distance of Charming Downtown Greer! Perfect location! Located near BMW, Michelin, Greer Hospital, GSP Airport, and only 5 minutes to I-85. Within walking distance of 3 parks and Downtown Greer! Don't miss out on your chance at renting this home. Enter the home and you will find the spacious living room area that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is spacious and features plenty of cabinet and countertop space and comes complete with all appliances! Kitchen has an access point to the backyard. Laundry closet in the hallway. Bedrooms are spacious and have ample closet space. The shared full bathroom is located in the hallway. Master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet and its own full bathroom. Outside, you will find a large gravel driveway with plenty of parking space, a spacious yard, and a nice covered front patio area for the beautiful spring/summer months. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pets Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED Fenced yard: No Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Trash Company: Greer CPW (Tuesday Pickup) Cable/ Internet: Charter Spectrum or AT&T Elementary School: Chandler Creek Elementary Middle School: Greer Middle High School: Greer High