300 Chartwell Drive

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020 This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Formal dining. Living room area has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Gas Company: Greer CPW Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Woodland Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle School High School: Riverside High School