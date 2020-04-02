All apartments in Greer
300 Chartwell Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:08 AM

300 Chartwell Drive

300 Chartwell Drive · (864) 309-0201
Location

300 Chartwell Drive, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/08/2020 This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home is located in Greer at the Chartwell Estates subdivision! Formal dining. Living room area has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all appliances and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. All bedrooms are located on the second level as well as the laundry room. Large Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub. 2 Car garage. Community has a Pool and Clubhouse. Home is very convenient to BMW, GSP Airport, Easy access to I-85, Lowes grocery store, and more! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Electric Heat Water Heater: Electric Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Gas Company: Greer CPW Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Woodland Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle School High School: Riverside High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Chartwell Drive have any available units?
300 Chartwell Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Chartwell Drive have?
Some of 300 Chartwell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Chartwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Chartwell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Chartwell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Drive does offer parking.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Chartwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Drive has a pool.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Chartwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Chartwell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Chartwell Drive has units with air conditioning.
