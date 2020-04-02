All apartments in Greer
25 11th Street

25 11th Street · (864) 906-7707
Location

25 11th Street, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so don't miss your chance to schedule your showing today!!!

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom
All new neutral paint with crisp white trim
Brand new cabinets and counter tops
New wood flooring throughout the home
Brand new light fixtures
New energy efficient windows
Large living room and eat-in kitchen
Separate laundry room with W/D hookups
Central Heat/Air (All electric)
Updated plumbing and electrical work
Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range)
Partially fenced yard
Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)

This beautiful home is just minutes away from downtown Greer. The location doesn't get any better than this! Easy access to all the wonderful dining downtown Greer has to offer and just a short drive away from downtown Greenville. This is home also conveniently located minutes from BMW AND the South Carolina Inland Port. Fast access to I-85, I-385, Greenville Hwy 29 (Wade Hampton Blvd), etc...

Please take a drive by the property to check it out prior to calling at (864) 906-7707 to set up an appointment. Visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an application. THIS HOME IS NOW MOVE IN READY!!!!!!!

Deposit of $975 and first month's rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 11th Street have any available units?
25 11th Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 11th Street have?
Some of 25 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 11th Street offer parking?
No, 25 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 11th Street have a pool?
No, 25 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 25 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
