25 11th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so don't miss your chance to schedule your showing today!!!



Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom

All new neutral paint with crisp white trim

Brand new cabinets and counter tops

New wood flooring throughout the home

Brand new light fixtures

New energy efficient windows

Large living room and eat-in kitchen

Separate laundry room with W/D hookups

Central Heat/Air (All electric)

Updated plumbing and electrical work

Appliances included (Refrigerator, Oven/Range)

Partially fenced yard

Pet friendly with deposit (Ask about our breed restrictions)



This beautiful home is just minutes away from downtown Greer. The location doesn't get any better than this! Easy access to all the wonderful dining downtown Greer has to offer and just a short drive away from downtown Greenville. This is home also conveniently located minutes from BMW AND the South Carolina Inland Port. Fast access to I-85, I-385, Greenville Hwy 29 (Wade Hampton Blvd), etc...



Please take a drive by the property to check it out prior to calling at (864) 906-7707 to set up an appointment. Visit www.propgreenville.com for additional information or to fill out an application. THIS HOME IS NOW MOVE IN READY!!!!!!!



Deposit of $975 and first month's rent required for move in.