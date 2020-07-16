19 Dunbar Court

Amenities

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/849392?source=marketing



This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located at Dunbar Court Apartments right outside downtown Greer. The property is under ownership and management and you won't believe the changes!!!



Unit 10 has been completely updated with new flooring, lighting, refrigerator, electric stove, and washer hook ups.



2 brand new window units will be installed before move in.



Don't wait to set up a showing, as this unit will not last long!



Tenant is responsible power, water, and gas through Greer CPW.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Crestview Academy

Greer Middle

Greer High



Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.