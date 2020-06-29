10 Victor Court

Amenities

This 2 bed 1 bath single Duplex is located on Victor Court right outside downtown Greer. The property is under ownership and management and you won't believe the changes!!!



This unit has been completely updated with new flooring, lighting, refrigerator, electric stove, washer hook up, and heat and cool window HVAC units.



Don't wait to set up a showing, as this unit will not last long!



Tenant is responsible power and water through Greer CPW.



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Crestview Academy

Greer Middle

Greer High



Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.