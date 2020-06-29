All apartments in Greer
Find more places like 10 Victor Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
10 Victor Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:50 PM

10 Victor Court

10 Victor Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10 Victor Ct, Greer, SC 29651

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath single Duplex is located on Victor Court right outside downtown Greer. The property is under ownership and management and you won't believe the changes!!!

This unit has been completely updated with new flooring, lighting, refrigerator, electric stove, washer hook up, and heat and cool window HVAC units.

Don't wait to set up a showing, as this unit will not last long!

Tenant is responsible power and water through Greer CPW.

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Crestview Academy
Greer Middle
Greer High

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Victor Court have any available units?
10 Victor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 10 Victor Court have?
Some of 10 Victor Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Victor Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Victor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Victor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Victor Court is pet friendly.
Does 10 Victor Court offer parking?
No, 10 Victor Court does not offer parking.
Does 10 Victor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Victor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Victor Court have a pool?
No, 10 Victor Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Victor Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Victor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Victor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Victor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Victor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Victor Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer Apartments with GaragesGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCSwannanoa, NCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College