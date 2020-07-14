All apartments in Greenwood
Barrington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Barrington

101 Bevington Ct · (864) 383-3928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Bevington Ct, Greenwood, SC 29649

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barrington.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
package receiving
Welcome home to Barrington Apartments in Greenwood, South Carolina! Find your new home at Barrington Apartments. We offer one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, and so much more! Barrington Apartments is central to many shopping, dining, and grocery options, including Walmart and Greenwood Mall. Leaving town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from Interstate 178 and Highway 254. Apartment living has never been so convenient!We are a pet-friendly community. Call our friendly leasing staff for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1, $400 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Weight limit cannot exceed 45lbs
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit-25lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided additional space $25. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barrington have any available units?
Barrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, SC.
What amenities does Barrington have?
Some of Barrington's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barrington currently offering any rent specials?
Barrington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barrington pet-friendly?
Yes, Barrington is pet friendly.
Does Barrington offer parking?
Yes, Barrington offers parking.
Does Barrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barrington have a pool?
No, Barrington does not have a pool.
Does Barrington have accessible units?
No, Barrington does not have accessible units.
Does Barrington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barrington has units with dishwashers.
Does Barrington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barrington has units with air conditioning.
