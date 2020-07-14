Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking package receiving

Welcome home to Barrington Apartments in Greenwood, South Carolina! Find your new home at Barrington Apartments. We offer one and two bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, and so much more! Barrington Apartments is central to many shopping, dining, and grocery options, including Walmart and Greenwood Mall. Leaving town is a breeze, as we are located just minutes from Interstate 178 and Highway 254. Apartment living has never been so convenient!We are a pet-friendly community. Call our friendly leasing staff for more information!