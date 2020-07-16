All apartments in Greenwood
148 Karlie Court - 1.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 PM

148 Karlie Court - 1

148 Karlie Ct · (864) 396-2653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

148 Karlie Ct, Greenwood, SC 29649

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy and complete! This town home property comes complete with a stove and fridge has washer and dryer hook ups and the rent will cover lawncare/grass cutting. Credit and background check required. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have any available units?
148 Karlie Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, SC.
Is 148 Karlie Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
148 Karlie Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Karlie Court - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 offer parking?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 Karlie Court - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

