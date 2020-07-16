Cozy and complete! This town home property comes complete with a stove and fridge has washer and dryer hook ups and the rent will cover lawncare/grass cutting. Credit and background check required. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 148 Karlie Court - 1 have any available units?
148 Karlie Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, SC.
Is 148 Karlie Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
148 Karlie Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.