102 Mckellar Ct B

Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 282431
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator
$595 a month
$595 deposit
Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application
Requirements:
Must make at least $1,630.00 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
No pets
No section 8
Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282431
