102 Mckellar Ct B

w/d hookup recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Renovated 2 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 282431



Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.



On site maintenance

Lawn care

Trash pickup

New blinds on every window

Washer/dryer hookups

Oven/stove

Refrigerator



$595 a month

$595 deposit



Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application



Requirements:

Must make at least $1,630.00 combined monthly income

No evictions

Clear criminal background

Proof of income

NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY

No pets

No section 8



Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282431

