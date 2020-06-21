All apartments in Greenwood
102 Mckellar Ct B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

102 Mckellar Ct B

102 McKellar Ct · (864) 349-3189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

102 McKellar Ct, Greenwood, SC 29649

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom triplex - Property Id: 282431

Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom triplex. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Greenwood, Lander University, Piedmont technical college, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

On site maintenance
Lawn care
Trash pickup
New blinds on every window
Washer/dryer hookups
Oven/stove
Refrigerator

$595 a month
$595 deposit

Everyone who will be living in the home 18 and over will need to complete an application

Requirements:
Must make at least $1,630.00 combined monthly income
No evictions
Clear criminal background
Proof of income
NO SMOKING INSIDE POLICY
No pets
No section 8

Please contact Laura for more details (864) 349-3189
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282431
Property Id 282431

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5852547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have any available units?
102 Mckellar Ct B has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Mckellar Ct B have?
Some of 102 Mckellar Ct B's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Mckellar Ct B currently offering any rent specials?
102 Mckellar Ct B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Mckellar Ct B pet-friendly?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B offer parking?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not offer parking.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have a pool?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not have a pool.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have accessible units?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Mckellar Ct B have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Mckellar Ct B does not have units with air conditioning.
