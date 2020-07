Trailside Verdae Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga accessible bike storage cc payments dog grooming area e-payments lobby online portal

Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. We offer airy 9’ ceilings, wood designed flooring, elegant finishings, and exceptional closet space. The show-stopping kitchens are lined with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 42” kitchen cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash with an eat-at kitchen island under pendant lighting.



Being part of the 1200-acre Verde master planned community - bustling with entertainment and social amenities - we are the only product of its kind in this thriving area. The community boasts generous outdoor living spaces with a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, outdoor pavilion with summer kitchen and fire pit, gaming lawn, and a luxurious clubhouse with a sports pub and gaming room. Trailside Verdae welcomes pets with our innovative pet park and pet spa.