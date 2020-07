The Grove Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth. The property has direct access to the Swamp Rabbit Trail, Hampton Station, and the Swamp Rabbit Caf & Grocery. The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 22-mile multi-use greenway that connects NW Greenville to the downtown area, traversing the Reedy River, an old railroad corridor, and city parks along the way. Very similar to Atlantas BeltLine the Swamp Rabbit Trail connects communities and has led to the vitalization of the surrounding area. Hampton Station, at the heart of this developing area, is a collaborative community of creative local businesses providing a place to work, shop, exercise, eat and drink. With recent upgrades that include the restructure of the interiors, we invite you to stop by for a tour.