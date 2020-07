Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving trash valet yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance conference room dog grooming area nest technology smoke-free community

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy. Leafy-green and forward-thinking, this is a city of world-class trails and parks, and a vibrant food and art scene. The Greene is your home base to be part of it all—to live, work and explore.