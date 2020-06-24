All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Sterling Westchester

Open Now until 6pm
300 Pelham Rd · (864) 207-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 045 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,207

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 063 · Avail. now

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 061 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Unit 024 · Avail. now

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Westchester.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring. We still encourage you to take an online tour, view floor plans, pricing, availability and photos. If you are interested in an in-person tour or a virtual tour, please contact our leasing team, we are happy to help you select your next apartment home.

It's all here. Whether your focus is fitness, recreation, or getting a little work done, you'll have plenty of ways to connect with your friends and neighbors right outside your door at Sterling Westchester.

Our community features 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes with all the features you seek in your future home including spacious and open townhome floor plans, large kitchens and a private outdoor spaces. Our townhomes also feature beautiful upgrades in select homes including updated lighting, white cabinets with brush nickel handles and stainless steel appliances. Our apartm

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $0, up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash is $5.00 per month. Water for a two bedroom is $55 for a three bedroom $65
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: 60 lb weight limit. Restricted breeds Pit Bull, Doberman Pincher, Rottweiler, Chow Chow, Staffordshire Terrier, and Bull Mastiff. Contact office for full pet policy.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Westchester have any available units?
Sterling Westchester has 4 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Westchester have?
Some of Sterling Westchester's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Westchester currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Westchester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Westchester pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Westchester is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Westchester offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Westchester offers parking.
Does Sterling Westchester have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Westchester does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Westchester have a pool?
Yes, Sterling Westchester has a pool.
Does Sterling Westchester have accessible units?
No, Sterling Westchester does not have accessible units.
Does Sterling Westchester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Westchester has units with dishwashers.
