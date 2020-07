Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving volleyball court

Welcome to the community where form meets function and comfort meets convenience. Our perfect blend of unique floor plans, unparalleled amenities, and superb service will give you everything you need to feel at home.



Perfectly appointed studio, one, and two bedroom layouts with open-concept designs, spacious bedrooms and living areas, and more. Modern finishes like state-of-the-art appliances, premium flooring, and custom kitchen cabinetry allow you to come home to elegance. Not only do our homes provide you with key features, but our community amenities make Park West more than just a place to live. Stress less with on-site maintenance. Our community barbecue and picnic areas as well as our resident playground.