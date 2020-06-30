All apartments in Greenville
NOMA Flats

233 N Main St · (864) 362-2730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
Downtown Greenville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603-406 · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NOMA Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
NOMA Flats is proud to present 23 newly renovated units in walkable, vibrant and lively downtown Greenville. NOMA Flats are located at 233 North Main Street, across from Noma Square, mid block between North Street and College Street.NOMA Flats are picture perfect lving in renovated, spacious and contemporary units. NOMA Flats offers renovated homes with modern features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, faux wood floors, and contemporary lighting.NOMA Flats features studio, one, and two bedroom units.NOMA Flats sits above 1st floor retail and 2nd floor office suites and offer garage parking and an elevator for you comfort. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Greenville's most beloved restaurants, bars and shops in a thriving community filled with history, culture, and style. If you're looking for a fresh, modern apartment in an exciting and walk able neighborhood, look no further than NOMA Flats.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: No Deposit Required
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: 75 lbs. maximum weight; Aggressive Breeds Restricted
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. 1 Parking pass included with monthly rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does NOMA Flats have any available units?
NOMA Flats has a unit available for $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does NOMA Flats have?
Some of NOMA Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NOMA Flats currently offering any rent specials?
NOMA Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NOMA Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, NOMA Flats is pet friendly.
Does NOMA Flats offer parking?
Yes, NOMA Flats offers parking.
Does NOMA Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NOMA Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NOMA Flats have a pool?
No, NOMA Flats does not have a pool.
Does NOMA Flats have accessible units?
No, NOMA Flats does not have accessible units.
Does NOMA Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NOMA Flats has units with dishwashers.

