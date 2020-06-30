Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

NOMA Flats is proud to present 23 newly renovated units in walkable, vibrant and lively downtown Greenville. NOMA Flats are located at 233 North Main Street, across from Noma Square, mid block between North Street and College Street.NOMA Flats are picture perfect lving in renovated, spacious and contemporary units. NOMA Flats offers renovated homes with modern features such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, faux wood floors, and contemporary lighting.NOMA Flats features studio, one, and two bedroom units.NOMA Flats sits above 1st floor retail and 2nd floor office suites and offer garage parking and an elevator for you comfort. Residents will appreciate the proximity to some of Greenville's most beloved restaurants, bars and shops in a thriving community filled with history, culture, and style. If you're looking for a fresh, modern apartment in an exciting and walk able neighborhood, look no further than NOMA Flats.