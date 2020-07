Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving bocce court business center

Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature premium finishes, stainless steel appliances, and secure access to a variety of resort-like amenities that are simply beyond compare in Greenville. And whatever your daily desires - keeping your body fit and lean, splashing away the stress of the day, taking care of business away from the office, mixing it up with new neighbors and friends, even spoiling your beloved pet - we've left nothing to chance in seeing to it that all the finest tools of modern life are here at your disposal - 24/7. And when it comes to your complete service needs - at Legacy Haywood, all you need do is ask. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.