Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet garage parking dog grooming area game room green community hot tub shuffle board

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Situated just east of downtown Greenville, Haywood Reserve offers residents the convenience to come and go as they please. Enjoy easy access to I-85, I-385 and downtown Greenville. In-unit standards like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances provide the high style of living residents expect. Community features - including a resort-style saltwater pool, fitness studio with Fitness On Demand, Package Concierge and pet spa - build social connections and make any resident love to return home. Haywood Reserve situates residents at the heart of it all, ready to experience the best of Greenville from a comfortable, convenient and well-appointed home and community reserved just for their elevated life and lifestyle.