Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill bike storage guest suite package receiving tennis court accessible parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access online portal

Hawthorne at the Park is the apartment community of choice in Greenville's exciting eastside. Nestled in the Haywood Road, Roper Mountain Road and Woodruff Road areas, our convenient location makes it a breeze to get anywhere you need to go! We invite you to contact one of our friendly Leasing Consultants and tour our community. While you're here, enjoy the comfortably decorated atmosphere and a cup of coffee, hot cocoa or tea from our Starbucks Coffee Bar! As a resident of Hawthorne at the Park, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor Plans with fully equipped walk-through kitchens, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies. No matter what floor plan you choose, our roomy layouts were designed to create a flowing atmosphere within your new apartment home. We offer apartment homes with wood burning fireplaces and mantel, third floor locations with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans along with premier locations near our Resort-Style Pool and Tennis Court.