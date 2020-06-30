All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK

Open Now until 6pm
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd · (864) 202-4709
Rent Special
APARTMENTS STARTING AT $799! LIMITED AVAILABILITY! ASK ABOUT OUR WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSITS AND $100 OFF ADMIN FEE!
Location

100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0823 · Avail. Sep 2

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 0733 · Avail. Sep 2

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. Sep 13

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0132 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 0718 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0422 · Avail. Oct 18

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
package receiving
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Hawthorne at the Park is the apartment community of choice in Greenville's exciting eastside. Nestled in the Haywood Road, Roper Mountain Road and Woodruff Road areas, our convenient location makes it a breeze to get anywhere you need to go! We invite you to contact one of our friendly Leasing Consultants and tour our community. While you're here, enjoy the comfortably decorated atmosphere and a cup of coffee, hot cocoa or tea from our Starbucks Coffee Bar! As a resident of Hawthorne at the Park, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor Plans with fully equipped walk-through kitchens, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and private balconies. No matter what floor plan you choose, our roomy layouts were designed to create a flowing atmosphere within your new apartment home. We offer apartment homes with wood burning fireplaces and mantel, third floor locations with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans along with premier locations near our Resort-Style Pool and Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee ($75 refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for the first pet, additional $100 for the second pet (one time, non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 75 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions apply. Large breeds welcome!
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have any available units?
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK has 13 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have?
Some of HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK currently offering any rent specials?
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK is offering the following rent specials: APARTMENTS STARTING AT $799! LIMITED AVAILABILITY! ASK ABOUT OUR WAIVED SECURITY DEPOSITS AND $100 OFF ADMIN FEE!
Is HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK is pet friendly.
Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK offer parking?
Yes, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK offers parking.
Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have a pool?
Yes, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK has a pool.
Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have accessible units?
Yes, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK has accessible units.
Does HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK has units with dishwashers.

