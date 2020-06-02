All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like
Hawthorne at the Carlyle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Hawthorne at the Carlyle

Open Now until 6pm
620 Halton Rd · (864) 202-4767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04-204 · Avail. Sep 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 12-306 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 05-203 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-103 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 07-002 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,492

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne at the Carlyle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
conference room
dog grooming area
guest suite
Come Live the Difference at Hawthorne at the Carlyle apartments in the Haywood Road area of Greenville. Hawthorne at the Carlyle’s spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are newly renovated and feature an open floor plan, dramatic nine-foot ceilings, high-end fixtures and over-sized windows. You'll enjoy upscale amenities in our apartment homes like modern kitchens with built-in microwave, garden tubs, linen closets, and washer and dryer in each unit. Luxury doesn't end there; choose from select options such as fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers, extended living rooms and attached garages.Our community exudes five-star resort-style living with lush grounds, a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, library, and media room. Our professional, on-site management staff is ready to meet any needs you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $350
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have any available units?
Hawthorne at the Carlyle has 8 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have?
Some of Hawthorne at the Carlyle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne at the Carlyle currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne at the Carlyle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne at the Carlyle pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Carlyle is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Carlyle offers parking.
Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Carlyle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Carlyle has a pool.
Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have accessible units?
No, Hawthorne at the Carlyle does not have accessible units.
Does Hawthorne at the Carlyle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne at the Carlyle has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street
Greenville, SC 29601
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St
Greenville, SC 29601
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave
Greenville, SC 29601
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St
Greenville, SC 29601
Park West
357 Hillandale Rd
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 BedroomsGreenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaOverbrook Historic DistrictViola Street AreaWest End MarketDowntown GreenvilleSouthern SideMcbee Avenue AreaValley Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical CollegeSpartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeAsheville-Buncombe Technical Community College