Come Live the Difference at Hawthorne at the Carlyle apartments in the Haywood Road area of Greenville. Hawthorne at the Carlyle’s spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are newly renovated and feature an open floor plan, dramatic nine-foot ceilings, high-end fixtures and over-sized windows. You'll enjoy upscale amenities in our apartment homes like modern kitchens with built-in microwave, garden tubs, linen closets, and washer and dryer in each unit. Luxury doesn't end there; choose from select options such as fireplaces, built-in entertainment centers, extended living rooms and attached garages.Our community exudes five-star resort-style living with lush grounds, a resort-style swimming pool, fully equipped fitness center, library, and media room. Our professional, on-site management staff is ready to meet any needs you may have.