Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed car wash area game room green community on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub media room online portal trash valet

Here at Avana at Carolina Point, our charming community offers contemporary one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, all conveniently located within walking distance to The Shops at GreenRidge. Our fully gated community offers an urban-style social space with complimentary Wi-Fi, Dog Park, Sport Court, Billiards, Outdoor Kitchen, Fire Pit, Sparkling Swimming Pool with Cabanas, Fitness on Demand, and so much more. The interiors are very distinguished with all the details you would expect including a full size washer and dryer, plantation blinds, espresso cabinets with black appliances, ceramic tile back splash in the kitchen, just to name a few. We are conveniently located off of I85 and I385 with easy access to a multitude of shopping, restaurants, and outdoor activities. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.