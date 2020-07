98 East McBee

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit gym pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard pool table

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E. McBee is the distinctive address for those who appreciate luxury and desire unparalleled access to the best of Greenville. Nestled in the center of the city’s European-inspired stroll-friendly setting, 98 E. McBee just steps away from the rejuvenating beauty of Falls Park as well as Greenville’s acclaimed restaurants, hotels, boutiques, museums and arguably the finest performing arts center in the southeast. We offer studio, one and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes in the center of Downtown Greenville and pool coming soon.