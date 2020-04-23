927 S Main Street

Amenities

No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard. Located in the heart of downtown Greenville, this one bedroom, one bath comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer unit, and even a flat screen TV! If that wasn't enough, attached to the building is a secured parking garage with your own designated spot... no more hunting for parking when you should be enjoying the game and the city. Water included. Pets negotiable with fee. Zoned for A.J. Whittenberg, Sevier, and Greenville High. Call Carolina Moves at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.