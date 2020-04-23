All apartments in Greenville
927 S Main Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:28 AM

927 S Main Street

927 South Main Street · (615) 945-4809
Location

927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC 29601
West End Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard. Located in the heart of downtown Greenville, this one bedroom, one bath comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, a washer/dryer unit, and even a flat screen TV! If that wasn't enough, attached to the building is a secured parking garage with your own designated spot... no more hunting for parking when you should be enjoying the game and the city. Water included. Pets negotiable with fee. Zoned for A.J. Whittenberg, Sevier, and Greenville High. Call Carolina Moves at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S Main Street have any available units?
927 S Main Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 S Main Street have?
Some of 927 S Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
927 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 S Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 927 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 927 S Main Street does offer parking.
Does 927 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 S Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 927 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 927 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 927 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.
