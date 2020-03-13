925 Cleveland St 32.

Amenities
Riverbend Condominiums - Property Id: 132997
Located at the corner of Faris Road and Cleveland Street. The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs beside this community and offers direct access to Cleveland Park and Downtown Greenville.
Living Room
Kitchen: Full: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
Carpeted (except kitchen and bath)
Windows: Two inch blinds provided
Screened porch or covered patio
Washer/Dryer connections
Gated Community
Electric heat
Central Air conditioning
Water: included in rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132997
Property Id 132997
(RLNE5684639)