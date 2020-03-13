All apartments in Greenville
925 Cleveland St 32.
925 Cleveland St 32
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

925 Cleveland St 32

925 Cleveland Street · (864) 419-5906
Location

925 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601
Greenville Community College

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 32 · Avail. now

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Riverbend Condominiums - Property Id: 132997

Located at the corner of Faris Road and Cleveland Street. The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs beside this community and offers direct access to Cleveland Park and Downtown Greenville.

Living Room
Kitchen: Full: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher
Carpeted (except kitchen and bath)
Windows: Two inch blinds provided
Screened porch or covered patio
Washer/Dryer connections
Gated Community
Electric heat
Central Air conditioning
Water: included in rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132997
Property Id 132997

(RLNE5684639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

