806 Green Avenue

806 Green Ave · (864) 567-3004
Location

806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC 29605

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,915

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W. Montgomery Cotton Warehouse and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Buildings in 2012. The Elements West has a wide variety of floorplans to choose and each unit has its own unique personality and charm, from gorgeous exposed historic brick walls, exposed historic beams, concrete floors, original historic wood floors and 1 unit even has the original historic vault that has been made into a full bath. Within each unit you will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinet hardware and The Elements West is 100% pet friendly for the units located on the 1st floor. Absolutely remarkable Amenities at The Elements West which include a Flex Room space, Pool, Party Deck, Work Out Facility, and a Dog Park/Run. Minutes to the Excitement that Downtown Greenville has to offer with Restaurants, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Falls Park, shopping and much more. . **Please note Floor plans are for illustrative purposes only. Approximate internal square footage varies per unit. Please call Flagship Properties for each units details at 864-877-0106 or email: info@flagshippm.com Unit 130 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Exposed historic brick walls, historic vault bath, concrete floors, pool view, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinet hardware, pets. Monthly fee of $65 for cable, phone, internet. Amenities Include: Patio Lounge, Car Wash Port, Walking Track, 24hr Fitness Room, Salt Water Pool with Sun Shelf, Club Room, Bike Racks, Conference Area, Cabana and Outdoor Grilling Station, Dog Run, and Bocce Ball Court. Email: zoe@flagshippm.com for more information. Admin Fee of $150 due at lease signing. PRE-LEASE NOW because rents will increase by 5% after construction is complete around MAY 15TH. END OF MAY FOR MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Green Avenue have any available units?
806 Green Avenue has a unit available for $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 Green Avenue have?
Some of 806 Green Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
806 Green Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Green Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Green Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 806 Green Avenue offer parking?
No, 806 Green Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 806 Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Green Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Green Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 806 Green Avenue has a pool.
Does 806 Green Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 806 Green Avenue has accessible units.
Does 806 Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Green Avenue has units with dishwashers.
