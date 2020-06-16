806 Green Avenue

Amenities

The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W. Montgomery Cotton Warehouse and was recently added to the National Register of Historic Buildings in 2012. The Elements West has a wide variety of floorplans to choose and each unit has its own unique personality and charm, from gorgeous exposed historic brick walls, exposed historic beams, concrete floors, original historic wood floors and 1 unit even has the original historic vault that has been made into a full bath. Within each unit you will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinet hardware and The Elements West is 100% pet friendly for the units located on the 1st floor. Absolutely remarkable Amenities at The Elements West which include a Flex Room space, Pool, Party Deck, Work Out Facility, and a Dog Park/Run. Minutes to the Excitement that Downtown Greenville has to offer with Restaurants, Swamp Rabbit Trail, Falls Park, shopping and much more. . **Please note Floor plans are for illustrative purposes only. Approximate internal square footage varies per unit. Please call Flagship Properties for each units details at 864-877-0106 or email: info@flagshippm.com Unit 130 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths Exposed historic brick walls, historic vault bath, concrete floors, pool view, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinet hardware, pets. Monthly fee of $65 for cable, phone, internet. Amenities Include: Patio Lounge, Car Wash Port, Walking Track, 24hr Fitness Room, Salt Water Pool with Sun Shelf, Club Room, Bike Racks, Conference Area, Cabana and Outdoor Grilling Station, Dog Run, and Bocce Ball Court. Email: zoe@flagshippm.com for more information. Admin Fee of $150 due at lease signing. PRE-LEASE NOW because rents will increase by 5% after construction is complete around MAY 15TH. END OF MAY FOR MOVE IN.