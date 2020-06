Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come LIVE in THE PARK!!!.... This fabulous unit is located just .7 mile to NOMA Square on Main St...There's Sidewalk all the way downtown, it's on the Trolley route and has a 71 Walk Score!. And a 58 Bikable score!.... McPherson Park is your backyard with walking trail, bandstand and miniature golf course....Your favorite spot may be the cozy front porch right outside your double front doors....Your cars get a home too. Right downstairs is an attached tandem 2 car garage and extra storage..Pets will be considered on a case by case basis....Call today to make THE PARK your home tomorrow.