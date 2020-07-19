Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 1513 E North Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
1513 E North Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1513 E North Street
1513 East North Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1513 East North Street, Greenville, SC 29607
Greenline
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1513 E North Street have any available units?
1513 E North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Greenville, SC
.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Greenville Rent Report
.
Is 1513 E North Street currently offering any rent specials?
1513 E North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 E North Street pet-friendly?
No, 1513 E North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Greenville
.
Does 1513 E North Street offer parking?
No, 1513 E North Street does not offer parking.
Does 1513 E North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 E North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 E North Street have a pool?
No, 1513 E North Street does not have a pool.
Does 1513 E North Street have accessible units?
No, 1513 E North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 E North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 E North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 E North Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1513 E North Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Velo Verdae
205 Verdae Boulevard
Greenville, SC 29607
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St
Greenville, SC 29601
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St
Greenville, SC 29611
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St
Greenville, SC 29601
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
The Greene
1108 South Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Waterleaf at Keys Crossing
7001 Cinelli Street
Greenville, SC 29615
Similar Pages
Greenville 1 Bedrooms
Greenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Asheville, NC
Spartanburg, SC
Greer, SC
Simpsonville, SC
Mauldin, SC
Taylors, SC
Anderson, SC
Greenwood, SC
Easley, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SC
Duncan, SC
Central, SC
Parker, SC
Wade Hampton, SC
Five Forks, SC
Travelers Rest, SC
Welcome, SC
Hendersonville, NC
Slater-Marietta, SC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Augusta Street Area
Viola Street Area
West End Market
Downtown Greenville
Mcbee Avenue Area
Hollingsworth Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Furman
Greenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College