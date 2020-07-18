All apartments in Greenville
Find more places like 122 Mount Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville, SC
/
122 Mount Vista Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

122 Mount Vista Avenue

122 Mount Vista Avenue · (864) 671-4931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenville
See all
Augusta Street Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 Mount Vista Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please check the full description of the listing on our website for additional information. STATUS: Occupied. Available 10/15/2020 PET POLICY: Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet at lease signing and $25 monthly Pet Fee for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please check our website. SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled. RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website. APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO our website and click the Apply Now button. APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: We require a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the month's rent at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have any available units?
122 Mount Vista Avenue has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have?
Some of 122 Mount Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Mount Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Mount Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Mount Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Mount Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 122 Mount Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Mount Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Mount Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Mount Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Mount Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Mount Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 122 Mount Vista Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave
Greenville, SC 29601
Walden Creek
100 Walden Creek Way
Greenville, SC 29615
Caledon Apartments
100 Caledon Ct
Greenville, SC 29615
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville 1 BedroomsGreenville 2 Bedrooms
Greenville Pet Friendly PlacesGreenville Pet Friendly Places
Greenville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Asheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SC
Greenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SC
Wade Hampton, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Augusta Street AreaViola Street Area
West End MarketDowntown Greenville
Mcbee Avenue AreaHollingsworth Park

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity