Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:43 PM

100 Lewis Drive

100 Lewis Dr · (864) 671-4931
Location

100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC 29605
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 21-G · Avail. Aug 15

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System. Close to Downtown, walk to Augusta Road shopping and dining. Quiet stable neighborhood.

STATUS: Occupied. Available 8/15/20

PET POLICY: No Pets

SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website at: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of 1 Year

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted

AREA INFORMATION: Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants

MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL: Yes

GARAGE/PARKING: Off Street Parking

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is NOT responsible for maintaining the landscaping

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee

RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: We require all rent payments to be made online through the tenant portal, which is FREE. Alternatively, tenants have the option to pay through RentMoney where you can pay your rent with cash at many local retail locations including Wal-Mart. RentMoney Payments require a $3.75 convenience fee. Any other payments will be subject to a $7 payment processing fee.

NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: Marchant Property Management, LLC requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Lease Administration Fee and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is.

SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to the monthly rent amount less the $120 Lease Administration Fee. However, in cases where there are more perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit.

LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: Lease Administration Fee is $120 and due at time of lease signing. As part of your lease agreement, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be paid to Marchant Property Management to cover the Lease Administration Fee and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Lease Administration Fee covers the cost of Application Processing, Pet Screening, Agent Referral Fees, Lease Preparation, Security Deposit Processing, Free Utility Concierge Service, Document Storage, Utility Confirmation, Routine Inspections, Move In and Move Out Inspections, and making sure our properties are clean and rent ready for our residents.

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE: In addition to the monthly rent, there is an additional $30 RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (which is not optional). The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE helps cover the cost of a filter subscription service. Second Nature is a service that delivers the exact quantity, size, and quality of filters to your door approximately every 90 days when it is time to change your filters. In addition, Second Nature will send an email reminder to be expecting your filters to arrive soon. This service makes changing your filters a breeze! In addition, all tenants will be named as Additionally Insured under the Marchant Property Management Master Insurance Policy. The Master Insurance Policy features $100,000 in Liability Coverage and $20,000 in Tenant Personal Contents Coverage. This policy is required for all residents of Marchant Property Management. You may always carry any additional insurance coverage of your choosing. The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE also helps cover the cost for 24 Hour Maintenance Coordination Services, Multiple Payment Options, including Free Online Rental Payments, Tenant Portal Access for payments, statements, lease documents, etc., Online Move In Inspection Reports, Rental Verifications on your behalf, and our 14 Hour/Day/7 Days/Week Staffing Center to take phone calls and emails from our residents.

ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be accidentally presented. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

Listing By:
Marchant Property Management
100 W. Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29609
864-527-4505
leasing@marchantpm.com
www.marchantpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

