Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:03 AM

10 Manly Street

10 A3 Manly St · (864) 350-5342
Location

10 A3 Manly St, Greenville, SC 29601
Pettigru Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
media room
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer. Large storage unit included in lower level next to parking lot entrance. Walk to Main St., Bon Secours Center, Cleveland Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail, McBee Station, Warehouse Theater. Rent includes water, water heater, trash collection, maintenance of common areas and exterior. Pettigru Parking district = on-street parking with free permits. 24-hr notice required prior to viewing. Listed by Jo M. Peck Broker/Owner 864-350-5342.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Manly Street have any available units?
10 Manly Street has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Manly Street have?
Some of 10 Manly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Manly Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Manly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Manly Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Manly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 10 Manly Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Manly Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Manly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Manly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Manly Street have a pool?
No, 10 Manly Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Manly Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Manly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Manly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Manly Street has units with dishwashers.
