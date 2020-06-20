10 Manly Street

Amenities
Historic Charleston style building presents downtown living in elegance. Oak floors, split bedroom plan, open design. Balcony overlooks landscaped courtyard. Balcony access from living room and from master bedroom. Furnished washer and dryer. Large storage unit included in lower level next to parking lot entrance. Walk to Main St., Bon Secours Center, Cleveland Park, Swamp Rabbit Trail, McBee Station, Warehouse Theater. Rent includes water, water heater, trash collection, maintenance of common areas and exterior. Pettigru Parking district = on-street parking with free permits. 24-hr notice required prior to viewing. Listed by Jo M. Peck Broker/Owner 864-350-5342.