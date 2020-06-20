All apartments in Greenville
10 Keowee Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:27 AM

10 Keowee Avenue

10 Keowee Avenue · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605
Augusta Street Area

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville. Hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas, tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, very nice high ceilings. Large living room as you enter the property. Main hallway with dining rooms/kitchen to the right and bedrooms to the left. Shared full bathroom is located at the very end of the hallway. Two large bedrooms with closet space. Dining room as well as a formal dining room. Kitchen area is spacious and comes with a Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator. Laundry room is located right off the kitchen and has access to the fenced backyard. Home also has an unfinished basement. Exterior features a nice covered front porch and a large fenced in backyard! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV Fenced In Yard: Yes Elementary School: Augusta Circle Elementary Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy High School: Greenville High Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Keowee Avenue have any available units?
10 Keowee Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Keowee Avenue have?
Some of 10 Keowee Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Keowee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10 Keowee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Keowee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Keowee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10 Keowee Avenue offer parking?
No, 10 Keowee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10 Keowee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Keowee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Keowee Avenue have a pool?
No, 10 Keowee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10 Keowee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10 Keowee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Keowee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Keowee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
