10 Keowee Avenue

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville. Hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas, tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, very nice high ceilings. Large living room as you enter the property. Main hallway with dining rooms/kitchen to the right and bedrooms to the left. Shared full bathroom is located at the very end of the hallway. Two large bedrooms with closet space. Dining room as well as a formal dining room. Kitchen area is spacious and comes with a Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator. Laundry room is located right off the kitchen and has access to the fenced backyard. Home also has an unfinished basement. Exterior features a nice covered front porch and a large fenced in backyard! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV Fenced In Yard: Yes Elementary School: Augusta Circle Elementary Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy High School: Greenville High Academy