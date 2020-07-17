10 Keowee Ave

Amenities
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville. Hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas, vinyl in Kitchen and Bathrooms, very nice high ceilings. Large living room as you enter the property. Main hallway with dining rooms/kitchen to the right and bedrooms to the left. Shared full bathroom is located at the very end of the hallway. Two large bedrooms with closet space. Dining room as well as a formal dining room. Kitchen area is spacious and comes with a Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator. Laundry room is located right off the kitchen and has access to the fenced backyard. Home also has an unfinished basement. Exterior features a nice covered front porch and a large fenced in backyard!
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV
Fenced In Yard: Yes
Elementary School: Augusta Circle Elementary
Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy
High School: Greenville High Academy
(RLNE4134778)