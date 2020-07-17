10 Keowee Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville. Hardwood floors throughout bedrooms and main living areas, vinyl in Kitchen and Bathrooms, very nice high ceilings. Large living room as you enter the property. Main hallway with dining rooms/kitchen to the right and bedrooms to the left. Shared full bathroom is located at the very end of the hallway. Two large bedrooms with closet space. Dining room as well as a formal dining room. Kitchen area is spacious and comes with a Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, and Refrigerator. Laundry room is located right off the kitchen and has access to the fenced backyard. Home also has an unfinished basement. Exterior features a nice covered front porch and a large fenced in backyard!



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Cable/ Internet: Charter or Direct TV

Fenced In Yard: Yes

Elementary School: Augusta Circle Elementary

Middle School: Hughes Middle Academy

High School: Greenville High Academy



(RLNE4134778)