Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

10 E Washington St APT 3F

10 3f E Washington St · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 3f E Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601
Downtown Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 E Washington St APT 3F · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Downtown Living! 2 Balconies Overlooking Main St - Walkability to everything in Downtown Greenville! This Condo is located on the corner of Main St and Washington St. It has direct access to restaurants, shops and all Downtown amenities. Unit has 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Spacious Living room with lots windows overlooking the downtown area. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Custom closets in each bedroom has been installed recently. It also boasts two private balconies where you can relax and observe the downtown events. The building has an elevator accessible to residents only and on site security guard. It comes with 1 parking, water included. Washer/Dryer also included.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Water Company: Included
Trash Company: On Site
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: AJ Whittenberg Elementary
Middle School: League Middle
High School: Greenville High

(RLNE5094181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have any available units?
10 E Washington St APT 3F has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have?
Some of 10 E Washington St APT 3F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E Washington St APT 3F currently offering any rent specials?
10 E Washington St APT 3F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E Washington St APT 3F pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 E Washington St APT 3F is pet friendly.
Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F offer parking?
Yes, 10 E Washington St APT 3F offers parking.
Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 E Washington St APT 3F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have a pool?
No, 10 E Washington St APT 3F does not have a pool.
Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have accessible units?
No, 10 E Washington St APT 3F does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E Washington St APT 3F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 E Washington St APT 3F has units with dishwashers.
