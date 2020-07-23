10 E Washington St APT 3F

Amenities
Downtown Living! 2 Balconies Overlooking Main St - Walkability to everything in Downtown Greenville! This Condo is located on the corner of Main St and Washington St. It has direct access to restaurants, shops and all Downtown amenities. Unit has 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Spacious Living room with lots windows overlooking the downtown area. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Custom closets in each bedroom has been installed recently. It also boasts two private balconies where you can relax and observe the downtown events. The building has an elevator accessible to residents only and on site security guard. It comes with 1 parking, water included. Washer/Dryer also included.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Water Company: Included
Trash Company: On Site
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: AJ Whittenberg Elementary
Middle School: League Middle
High School: Greenville High
(RLNE5094181)