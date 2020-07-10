326 Loop Street - H

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Super cute & completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a multiplex that is minutes from Downtown Greenville and Cherrydale Shopping Pointe. These units have been completely renovated inside & outside including a NEW HVAC SYSTEM! When you walk inside you will notice the fresh paint, new laminate flooring, new cabinetry & countertops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, and new light fixtures! The entire unit has been painted with a neutral paint scheme. The living room has stylish laminate flooring that flows throughout the unit and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry & beautiful Formica countertops. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator and stove. Both bedrooms are generous in size and share the centrally located bathroom. The bathroom has a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Yard maintenance is included. Stackable washer & dryer included. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Summit Drive Elementary, League Middle, and Berea High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.