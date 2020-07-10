All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

326 Loop Street - H

326 Loop Street · (864) 432-1793
Location

326 Loop Street, Greenville County, SC 29609

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Super cute & completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a multiplex that is minutes from Downtown Greenville and Cherrydale Shopping Pointe. These units have been completely renovated inside & outside including a NEW HVAC SYSTEM! When you walk inside you will notice the fresh paint, new laminate flooring, new cabinetry & countertops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, and new light fixtures! The entire unit has been painted with a neutral paint scheme. The living room has stylish laminate flooring that flows throughout the unit and is open to the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry & beautiful Formica countertops. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator and stove. Both bedrooms are generous in size and share the centrally located bathroom. The bathroom has a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Yard maintenance is included. Stackable washer & dryer included. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Summit Drive Elementary, League Middle, and Berea High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Loop Street - H have any available units?
326 Loop Street - H has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Loop Street - H have?
Some of 326 Loop Street - H's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Loop Street - H currently offering any rent specials?
326 Loop Street - H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Loop Street - H pet-friendly?
No, 326 Loop Street - H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 326 Loop Street - H offer parking?
No, 326 Loop Street - H does not offer parking.
Does 326 Loop Street - H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 Loop Street - H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Loop Street - H have a pool?
No, 326 Loop Street - H does not have a pool.
Does 326 Loop Street - H have accessible units?
No, 326 Loop Street - H does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Loop Street - H have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Loop Street - H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Loop Street - H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 Loop Street - H has units with air conditioning.
