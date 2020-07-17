305 Claybrooke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on a huge corner lot in the popular Waterford Park subdivision. No detail has been forgotten with this beauty! As soon as you walk in you will notice the fresh paint, new carpet, gorgeous hardwood flooring, and open floor plan. The living room has a gas log fireplace and is open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen boasts plenty of white cabinetry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, eat-in breakfast area, pantry, and stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher). There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. The main level master suite has dual closets and an en-suite bathroom that features a double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you will find the other two bedrooms both generous in size, full bath, and the laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Outside there is a fenced patio area and a 1-car garage with shelving. The HOA covers front landscaping, and trash pickup. Neighborhood pool. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Eastside High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.