All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 305 Claybrooke Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
305 Claybrooke Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

305 Claybrooke Drive

305 Claybrooke Drive · (864) 432-1793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

305 Claybrooke Drive, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on a huge corner lot in the popular Waterford Park subdivision. No detail has been forgotten with this beauty! As soon as you walk in you will notice the fresh paint, new carpet, gorgeous hardwood flooring, and open floor plan. The living room has a gas log fireplace and is open to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen boasts plenty of white cabinetry, granite countertops, tile backsplash, eat-in breakfast area, pantry, and stainless steel appliances (gas range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher). There is a half bath downstairs for convenience. The main level master suite has dual closets and an en-suite bathroom that features a double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Upstairs you will find the other two bedrooms both generous in size, full bath, and the laundry room with washer & dryer hookups. Outside there is a fenced patio area and a 1-car garage with shelving. The HOA covers front landscaping, and trash pickup. Neighborhood pool. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Pelham Road Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Eastside High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have any available units?
305 Claybrooke Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Claybrooke Drive have?
Some of 305 Claybrooke Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Claybrooke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Claybrooke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Claybrooke Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Claybrooke Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Claybrooke Drive offers parking.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Claybrooke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have a pool?
Yes, 305 Claybrooke Drive has a pool.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Claybrooke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Claybrooke Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Claybrooke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Claybrooke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 305 Claybrooke Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park
201 Rocky Slope Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive
Greenville, SC 29609

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity