All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 1911 McKelvey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
1911 McKelvey Rd
Last updated October 12 2019 at 10:37 AM

1911 McKelvey Rd

1911 McKelvey Rd · (803) 281-2545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1911 McKelvey Rd, Greenville County, SC 29644

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1911 McKelvey Rd · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classic Camden Home! - Located on a lovely shaded lot with mature trees and landscaping,you will find this beautiful home has all of the charm of it's classic construction while balancing new updated features through out. A sweet covered front porch welcomes you inside. You will find the home painted in a nice neutral tone. We have installed ceiling fans for additional comfort as well as other modern fixtures. There are also stylish appliances in the kitchen! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home in person. Call today to find out more!

==========
Pet Friendly
==========

Here at Rent Haven, we love our furry friends and welcome them with open arms!

There is a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum.

Due to insurance reasons some of our pets will not be able to stay with us. Below is a list of pets we will not be able to accept:

Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf Hybrid

Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for the Section 8 program.

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently at www.rently.com or www.therenthaven.com

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 2.75x the amount of the rent, have a positive rental history going back 5 years, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Rent Haven Property Management.

Minimum credit score accepted would be a 540.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.

(RLNE4618962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have any available units?
1911 McKelvey Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1911 McKelvey Rd have?
Some of 1911 McKelvey Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 McKelvey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1911 McKelvey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 McKelvey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 McKelvey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd offer parking?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have a pool?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have accessible units?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 McKelvey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 McKelvey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1911 McKelvey Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr
Greenville, SC 29615
2207 North
2207 Wade Hampton Blvd
Greenville, SC 29615
District West
101 Reedy View Dr
Greenville, SC 29601
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Element at East North
50 Glenwood Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St
Greenville, SC 29601
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000
Greenville, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity