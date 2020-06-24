1911 McKelvey Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classic Camden Home! - Located on a lovely shaded lot with mature trees and landscaping,you will find this beautiful home has all of the charm of it's classic construction while balancing new updated features through out. A sweet covered front porch welcomes you inside. You will find the home painted in a nice neutral tone. We have installed ceiling fans for additional comfort as well as other modern fixtures. There are also stylish appliances in the kitchen! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home in person. Call today to find out more!



Here at Rent Haven, we love our furry friends and welcome them with open arms!



There is a non-refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum.



Due to insurance reasons some of our pets will not be able to stay with us. Below is a list of pets we will not be able to accept:



Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf/Wolf Hybrid



Unfortunately, this property does not qualify for the Section 8 program.



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment for your convenience, call today for more details or register online with Rently at www.rently.com or www.therenthaven.com



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 2.75x the amount of the rent, have a positive rental history going back 5 years, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Rent Haven Property Management.



Minimum credit score accepted would be a 540.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check on every applicant.



