Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

19 Lovvorn Ct 19

19 Lovvorn Ct · (864) 906-2728
Location

19 Lovvorn Ct, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 19 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful home near downtown - Property Id: 203346

This spectacular home is designed with a refreshing color pallet. Explore the many builder upgrades including Stone fireplace with raised hearth, Quartz in the bathrooms, iron railings, and finished garage. The gourmet kitchen features Shaker style cabinetry, gourmet island, and double oven. The considerable breakfast room has wonderful natural light flooding in and opens up into another vast living space. The gazebo covered outdoor kitchen includes: Solair Grill with Rotisserie, Vision EGG, High Pressure Burner, and Sink and Icebin Combination Bellshire is conveniently located near downtown greer, Riverside High, and easy access to I-85 or Downtown Greenville. The center loft is a generous space that can be used as a media, office, playroom, or den. This Smart Home is a convenient home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled from any internet connect place in the world, using a mobile or other connected device! This is a Smart Home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203346
Property Id 203346

(RLNE5903627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have any available units?
19 Lovvorn Ct 19 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have?
Some of 19 Lovvorn Ct 19's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lovvorn Ct 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 is pet friendly.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 offer parking?
Yes, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 offers parking.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have a pool?
No, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 does not have a pool.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have accessible units?
No, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Lovvorn Ct 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
