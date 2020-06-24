19 Lovvorn Ct 19

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This spectacular home is designed with a refreshing color pallet. Explore the many builder upgrades including Stone fireplace with raised hearth, Quartz in the bathrooms, iron railings, and finished garage. The gourmet kitchen features Shaker style cabinetry, gourmet island, and double oven. The considerable breakfast room has wonderful natural light flooding in and opens up into another vast living space. The gazebo covered outdoor kitchen includes: Solair Grill with Rotisserie, Vision EGG, High Pressure Burner, and Sink and Icebin Combination Bellshire is conveniently located near downtown greer, Riverside High, and easy access to I-85 or Downtown Greenville. The center loft is a generous space that can be used as a media, office, playroom, or den. This Smart Home is a convenient home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled from any internet connect place in the world, using a mobile or other connected device! This is a Smart Home

