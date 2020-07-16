All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 162 Mamie Black Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
162 Mamie Black Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:28 AM

162 Mamie Black Road

162 Mamie Black Road · (864) 527-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

162 Mamie Black Road, Greenville County, SC 29669

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Unique large home. 3BR/2.5BA + Bonus room can be used as 4th bedroom, has 2 larege closets. Huge master BR with sitting area. Kitchen and great room open floor plan. 12x24 out building with electricity. Deck off back.

STATUS: Vacant. No showings before 4/15/2020

PET POLICY: PLEASE GET APPROVAL FOR YOUR PET BEFORE SUBMITTING THE APPLICATION. Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We typically charge a $25 monthly Pet Rent for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/pet-policy

SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: No showings before 4/15/2020

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website at: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of 6 Months with 10% Premium

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted

AREA INFORMATION: Close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants

MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL: Yes

GARAGE/PARKING: Off Street Parking

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for maintaining the landscaping

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee

PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free.

RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: We require all rent payments to be made online through the tenant portal, which is FREE. Alternatively, tenants have the option to pay through RentMoney where you can pay your rent with cash at many local retail locations including Wal-Mart. RentMoney Payments require a $3.75 convenience fee. Any other payments will be subject to a $7 payment processing fee.

NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: Marchant Property Management, LLC requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Lease Administration Fee and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is.

SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to the monthly rent amount less the $120 Lease Administration Fee. However, in cases where there are more perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit.

LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE: Lease Administration Fee is $120 and due at time of lease signing. As part of your lease agreement, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be paid to Marchant Property Management to cover the Lease Administration Fee and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Lease Administration Fee covers the cost of Application Processing, Pet Screening, Agent Referral Fees, Lease Preparation, Security Deposit Processing, Free Utility Concierge Service, Document Storage, Utility Confirmation, Routine Inspections, Move In and Move Out Inspections, and making sure our properties are clean and rent ready for our residents.

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE: In addition to the monthly rent, there is an additional $30 RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (which is not optional). The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE helps cover the cost of a filter subscription service. Second Nature is a service that delivers the exact quantity, size, and quality of filters to your door approximately every 90 days when it is time to change your filters. In addition, Second Nature will send an email reminder to be expecting your filters to arrive soon. This service makes changing your filters a breeze! In addition, all tenants will be named as Additionally Insured under the Marchant Property Management Master Insurance Policy. The Master Insurance Policy features $100,000 in Liability Coverage and $20,000 in Tenant Personal Contents Coverage. This policy is required for all residents of Marchant Property Management. You may always carry any additional insurance coverage of your choosing. The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE also helps cover the cost for 24 Hour Maintenance Coordination Services, Multiple Payment Options, including Free Online Rental Payments, Tenant Portal Access for payments, statements, lease documents, etc., Online Move In Inspection Reports, Rental Verifications on your behalf, and our 14 Hour/Day/7 Days/Week Staffing Center to take phone calls and emails from our residents.

ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be accidentally presented. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.

Listing By:
Marchant Property Management
100 W. Stone Avenue
Greenville, SC 29609
864-527-4505
leasing@marchantpm.com
www.marchantpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Mamie Black Road have any available units?
162 Mamie Black Road has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Mamie Black Road have?
Some of 162 Mamie Black Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Mamie Black Road currently offering any rent specials?
162 Mamie Black Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Mamie Black Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Mamie Black Road is pet friendly.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road offer parking?
Yes, 162 Mamie Black Road offers parking.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Mamie Black Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road have a pool?
No, 162 Mamie Black Road does not have a pool.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road have accessible units?
No, 162 Mamie Black Road does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Mamie Black Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Mamie Black Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 162 Mamie Black Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 162 Mamie Black Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakecrest Apartments
3900 E North St
Greenville, SC 29615
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St
Greenville, SC 29611
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St
Greenville, SC 29601
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity