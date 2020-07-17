All apartments in Greenville County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

100 W Fieldsparrow Court

100 West Fieldsparrow Court · (615) 945-4809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 West Fieldsparrow Court, Greenville County, SC 29615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spectacular 4BR, 2 BA single level home that's recently been renovated & is move-in ready! Flowing, open floorplan. Gas log FP. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & extended snack bar. Master Suite has walk-in closet, dual vanities, a garden soak tub , & separate shower. Incredible Sun Room deck , & level back yard. Washer & dryer also to remain! Sorry, no pets. Zoned for Oakview, Beck, & JL Mann schools. Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have any available units?
100 W Fieldsparrow Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have?
Some of 100 W Fieldsparrow Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Fieldsparrow Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Fieldsparrow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Fieldsparrow Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville County.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court offer parking?
No, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court does not offer parking.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have a pool?
No, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have accessible units?
No, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 W Fieldsparrow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 W Fieldsparrow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
