Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:17 AM

10 S Cedarbluff Court

10 South Cedarbluff Court · (864) 640-8877
Location

10 South Cedarbluff Court, Greenville County, SC 29650

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable neighborhood and Riverside Schools are just the start to this spacious home. Hardwood floors as your enter this grand 2 story foyer and continue through the dining room, kitchen and breakfast area. Large open kitchen, breakfast and living room area with gas log fireplace that opens to a private backyard with deck. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms, including a large master suite with walk in closets, double vanity along with garden tub and shower. Upstairs laundry makes life easy! Neutral paint carpet throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly for 1 dog up to 45 lbs. See virtual tour at - https://youtu.be/D81jaBElrpE Greenville County Schools - Buena Vista Elem., Northwood Middle, and Riverside High Schools All homes are no smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o Renters insurance under 4M Property Management Master Policy including liability, and content coverage o Online resident portal o No cost for ACH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have any available units?
10 S Cedarbluff Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have?
Some of 10 S Cedarbluff Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Cedarbluff Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Cedarbluff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Cedarbluff Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 S Cedarbluff Court is pet friendly.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court offer parking?
No, 10 S Cedarbluff Court does not offer parking.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 S Cedarbluff Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have a pool?
No, 10 S Cedarbluff Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have accessible units?
No, 10 S Cedarbluff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 S Cedarbluff Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 S Cedarbluff Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 S Cedarbluff Court does not have units with air conditioning.
