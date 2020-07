Amenities

on-site laundry pool ceiling fan playground clubhouse extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry clubhouse playground

Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for. Our affordable one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes boasts of spacious floor plans, a resident computer center, refreshing swimming pool and full-size playground. Our apartment homes offer full-size washer and dryer connections, great kitchen layouts and features, spacious living areas, and energy saving heating and air conditioning systems. Start Living at Timberlake, where we put you first!