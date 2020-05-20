352 Flyway Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1600 sqft townhouse located in the Liberty Hall subdivision.



Please view our video tour @ https://youtu.be/7-HC3QTLLhM



New carpet and paint throughout the house.



Open floor plan downstairs with breakfast bar granite counter tops, and large family room. Washer and Dryer provided in second floor laundry room.



Access to large community pools is included in the lease. Plenty of green space and a community playground.



Convenient access to food, shopping, Naval Weapons Station, & I526.



Pets will be considered. This is a no-smoking unit.



All adult applicants must complete on-line credit and background application - $35 per adult