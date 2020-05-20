All apartments in Goose Creek
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:29 PM

352 Flyway Road - 1

352 Flyway Road · (843) 764-7185
Location

352 Flyway Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1600 sqft townhouse located in the Liberty Hall subdivision.

Please view our video tour @ https://youtu.be/7-HC3QTLLhM

New carpet and paint throughout the house.

Open floor plan downstairs with breakfast bar granite counter tops, and large family room. Washer and Dryer provided in second floor laundry room.

Access to large community pools is included in the lease. Plenty of green space and a community playground.

Convenient access to food, shopping, Naval Weapons Station, & I526.

Pets will be considered. This is a no-smoking unit.

All adult applicants must complete on-line credit and background application - $35 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have any available units?
352 Flyway Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have?
Some of 352 Flyway Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 Flyway Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
352 Flyway Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 Flyway Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 352 Flyway Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 352 Flyway Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 352 Flyway Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
