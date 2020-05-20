Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Billinger Street have any available units?