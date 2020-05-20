All apartments in Goose Creek
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:30 PM

215 Billinger Street

215 Billinger Street · (843) 604-1158
Location

215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC 29486

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2510 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Billinger Street have any available units?
215 Billinger Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Billinger Street have?
Some of 215 Billinger Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Billinger Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Billinger Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Billinger Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Billinger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goose Creek.
Does 215 Billinger Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 Billinger Street does offer parking.
Does 215 Billinger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Billinger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Billinger Street have a pool?
Yes, 215 Billinger Street has a pool.
Does 215 Billinger Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Billinger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Billinger Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Billinger Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Billinger Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Billinger Street does not have units with air conditioning.
