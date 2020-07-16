108 Concord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Single family, 3 bedroom home in Liberty Hall Plantation - Large, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home available July 15 (or before) in Liberty Hall Plantation! This home has an open floor plan downstairs and includes great storage in the kitchen with nice counter top space and it is designed for socializing with your guests or family. From the kitchen sink, you look out into your large, fully fenced back yard. There is a concrete slab out of the back door that is perfect for grilling! Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with good closet space that share a hall bathroom. The master bedroom has it's own en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet as well as a large linen closet! At the top of the stairs, there is a large landing area that would make for a great office space, playroom, etc. and another nook that would be great for a desk or home office. Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE3945619)