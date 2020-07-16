All apartments in Goose Creek
108 Concord Street
108 Concord Street

108 Concord St · (843) 633-1591
Location

108 Concord St, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Liberty Hall

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Concord Street · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Single family, 3 bedroom home in Liberty Hall Plantation - Large, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home available July 15 (or before) in Liberty Hall Plantation! This home has an open floor plan downstairs and includes great storage in the kitchen with nice counter top space and it is designed for socializing with your guests or family. From the kitchen sink, you look out into your large, fully fenced back yard. There is a concrete slab out of the back door that is perfect for grilling! Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with good closet space that share a hall bathroom. The master bedroom has it's own en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet as well as a large linen closet! At the top of the stairs, there is a large landing area that would make for a great office space, playroom, etc. and another nook that would be great for a desk or home office. Come check out your new home today!

(RLNE3945619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Concord Street have any available units?
108 Concord Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Concord Street have?
Some of 108 Concord Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Concord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Concord Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 Concord Street offer parking?
No, 108 Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Concord Street have a pool?
Yes, 108 Concord Street has a pool.
Does 108 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
