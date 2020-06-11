506 Garrett Street

Amenities

Pristine home located close to interstate 385 just outside of Greenville in Fountain Inn. This immaculately cared for home shows great. From the moment you walk in this home you will be amazed at how open it feels with the cathedral ceilings in the great room that flow over to the kitchen and breakfast area. Just off of the great room you will find a large bonus room. Down the hall you find 2 large bedrooms, a full bath, walk-in laundry and master suite with walk-in closet! Outside you find a spacious fenced in yard with patio area and paved area to the outside storage shed!



PET POLICY: No Cats. Dogs Accepted. PLEASE GET APPROVAL FOR YOUR PET BEFORE SUBMITTING THE APPLICATION. Before final approval can be obtained, you will be required to submit a pet application through a 3rd party pet screening company and provide photos of your pet and vaccination records. We charge a Non-Refundable Pet Admin Fee of $100 per pet and $25 monthly Pet Rent for each pet. For pet friendly properties, any more than 2 animals must be approved by owner. No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds. To view our Pet Policy, please click this link: https://www.marchantpm.com/pet-policy.



SMOKING: All our properties are non-smoking properties. No smoking is permitted inside or anywhere on the premises of the property.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Since this property is currently occupied, we will have to give the current resident at least a 24-48 hour notice before showing. Please click the Request a Showing button on the listing on our website to schedule a showing. Once you enter your information and answer a few prequalifying questions, you will be able to select a time and schedule the viewing with one of our agents. Please note that we require all prospects to call or text the showing agent for confirmation one hour prior to showing or the showing will be cancelled.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS: Prior to viewing this property, please make sure to check out the application requirements on our website at: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for one of our properties, make sure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to the application. To submit the application, GO TO: https://www.marchantpm.com/apply-online



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: Minimum Lease Term of One Year



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted



AREA INFORMATION: Close to I-385, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants



MASTER BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL: Yes



GARAGE/PARKING: Off Street Parking



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Washer, Dryer



PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



LAWN MAINTENANCE: Tenant is responsible for maintaining the landscaping



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES



APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person. Non-Refundable. Everyone 18 and older must submit application and pay application fee



PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free.



RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: We require all rent payments to be made online through the tenant portal, which is FREE. Alternatively, tenants have the option to pay through RentMoney where you can pay your rent with cash at many local retail locations including Wal-Mart. RentMoney Payments require a $3.75 convenience fee. Any other payments will be subject to a $7 payment processing fee.



NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE / SECURITY DEPOSIT: Marchant Property Management, LLC requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Lease Administration Fee and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is.



SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to the monthly rent amount less the $120 Lease Administration Fee. However, in cases where there are more perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit.



LEASE AMINISTRATION FEE: Lease Administration Fee is $120 and due at time of lease signing. As part of your lease agreement, $120 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be paid to Marchant Property Management to cover the Lease Administration Fee and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Lease Administration Fee covers the cost of Application Processing, Pet Screening, Agent Referral Fees, Lease Preparation, Security Deposit Processing, Free Utility Concierge Service, Document Storage, Utility Confirmation, Routine Inspections, Move In and Move Out Inspections, and making sure our properties are clean and rent ready for our residents.



RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE: In addition to the monthly rent, there is an additional $30 RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (which is not optional). The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE helps cover the cost of a filter subscription service. Second Nature is a service that delivers the exact quantity, size, and quality of filters to your door approximately every 90 days when it is time to change your filters. In addition, Second Nature will send an email reminder to be expecting your filters to arrive soon. This service makes changing your filters a breeze! In addition, all tenants will be named as Additionally Insured under the Marchant Property Management Master Insurance Policy. The Master Insurance Policy features $100,000 in Liability Coverage and $20,000 in Tenant Personal Contents Coverage. This policy is required for all residents of Marchant Property Management. You may always carry any additional insurance coverage of your choosing. The RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE also helps cover the cost for 24 Hour Maintenance Coordination Services, Multiple Payment Options, including Free Online Rental Payments, Tenant Portal Access for payments, statements, lease documents, etc., Online Move In Inspection Reports, Rental Verifications on your behalf, and our 14 Hour/Day/7 Days/Week Staffing Center to take phone calls and emails from our residents.



ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made to provide applicants with reliable and accurate information regarding the home you are applying for. However, changes can and do take place to cause inaccurate information to be accidentally presented. We encourage all tenants to verify schools, allowable pets, expected features, or any HOA concerns prior to signing a lease agreement. Any information posted in any advertisement does NOT constitute a written agreement or guarantee of the facts stated.



