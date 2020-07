Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup furnished in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed accessible alarm system business center hot tub internet access playground

May rent free PLUS half off June!*



*Offer valid on new applications, new move-ins and select units only. Offer only valid on 12-15 month lease terms. Additional restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.



Experience Charlotte, North Carolina living without the hustle and bustle of city traffic. Palmetto Place is conveniently located 20 minutes from Uptown in Fort Mill, South Carolina. With amazing schools, large living spaces, a cutting edge fitness center and a clubhouse and pool area designed for YOU, it’s no wonder why our residents call us Home! At Palmetto Place Apartment Homes you’ll experience quality living in a great location near fantastic dining, abundant shopping and award-winning Fort Mill Schools!