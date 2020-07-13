Apartment List
SC
/
fort mill
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

23 Apartments under $900 for rent in Fort Mill, SC

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
302 Tom Hall Street
302 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC
Studio
$600
210 sqft
COMMERCIAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE! Unique opportunity to lease office space near Main St. in the Historic District of Ft. Mill. This property is located on Tom Hall St., and is less than 2 minutes from downtown Ft. Mill.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$749
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1261 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
211 Heritage Blvd. Suite 305
211 Heritage Boulevard, York County, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
541 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 Heritage Blvd. Suite 305 Available 07/20/20 1 Bedroom Condo in Regent Park - 3rd floor condo. Living/dining room combo and kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal & stacked washer & dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
39 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$866
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with an internet cafe, swimming pool, car care center, bark park, and a movie room with a DVD library. Close to Hargett Park in Avondale Terrace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Sterling
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$892
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
910 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, restaurants and a movie theater. In-apartment conveniences include an ice maker, washer/dryer hookup and spacious walk-in closets. Complex has a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
Yorkshire
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Cypress Pt
1311 Cypress Point Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
Furnished Lakefront Condo - 1BR/1BA 3rd floor condo - furnished. Great lakefront view. $850.00 per month to include basic cable, water, trash and up to $75.00 on electric bill that will remain in the owner's name.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
1442 Riverview Road
1442 Riverview Road, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$825
640 sqft
Charming studio apartment, located conveniently to shopping, dining and much more. Newly installed luxury vinyl flooring, fresh paint and ready for move in! Full bath and an abundance of storage throughout. This is a must see!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
11018 Running Ridge Road
11018 Running Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
First floor, condominium located just off of Carmel & 51. Open living area, with access to private patio. See through bar into the kitchen and all kitchen appliances are included. Stackable size Washer/dryer included.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
417 Kimbrell Street
417 Kimbrell Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1025 sqft
417 Kimbrell Street Available 05/20/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House! - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Park
717 MILTON AVE. APT. A
717 Milton Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$750
- WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF WINTHROP COLLEGE, STARBUCKS, AND SEVERAL RESTAURANTS. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5471007)
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
27 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
21 Units Available
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$780
1170 sqft
Offering a blend of comfort, southern style living and quality in Outlying York County. This quaint property was built in 1974, has 70 units within 2-story buildings and features newly renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom unit types.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$859
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
405 S Jones Street
405 S Jones Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House Located Downtown in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room (Fireplace is Non-Operational), Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range. Corner Lot Single Family Only. No Smoking/No Vaping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
556 Flint Street
556 Flint Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - House Located in Downtown Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Office, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum occupants 4. (RLNE5839945)

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
749 Green Street
749 Green Street, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Recently Upgraded 2 Bedroom in Downtown! - Recently upgraded is this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with the possibility of being a 3 bedroom home.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Montclaire South
821-H Farmhurst Dr
821 Farmhurst Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
High Meadows Nations Ford/I-77 -Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath garden condo - Available 5.10.20 Update countertops/cabinets. Updated bathroom vanities. Updated flooring in living, dining,hallway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Wessex Square
4600 Swan Meadow Lane
4600 Swan Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
750 sqft
Become part of the "neighborhood" of swan run. An environment where the ease of country living meets the convenience of city life.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Montclaire South
809-F High Meadow Ln
809 High Meadow Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
High Meadows - I 77/Nationsford Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo - AVAILABLE 4.1.20 Remodeled in 2016.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Closeburn - Glenkirk
5425 Closeburn Rd Apt 314
5425 Closeburn Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
1011 sqft
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents declined over the past month

Fort Mill rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,008 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,176 for a two-bedroom. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Mill over the past year, trends across other cities in the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Mill, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Mill is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,176 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Mill fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

